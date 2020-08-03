Charles Nelson was ‘people person’

Charles Edward Nelson, 81, of Knoxville, passed away July 30, 2020. He was a long-time member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church and retired in 1993 after a lifetime of work in the car dealership business. He was co-owner and general manager of Subaru West from 1981-93.

After retirement, he worked at the Gatlinburg Welcome Center for 25 years, a career for many. Family will receive friends today (8/3) from 4-7 p.m. at Wallace Memorial, followed by a 7 p.m. funeral service. Additional obituary info is here.