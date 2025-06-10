Every spring the Clarence Brown Society organizes a trip to New York City. And every year my friend Cynthia Moxley documents that trip in The Blue Streak. Read her report here.

The theater department selects three plays to see, and Moxley said “the experts” picked plays that garnered at least five Tony nominations. A favorite was “Oh, Mary” in which Conrad Ricamora played Abraham Lincoln. Conrad, who holds an MFA from UT, was nominated for best featured actor in a play.

Ricamora saw old friends from the UT Theater faculty and he gave the Knoxville group a behind-the-scenes look at the play.

Check this out for great food pictures, along with Margie Nichols’ closeup of George Clooney standing outside the theater following “Good Night and Good Luck.”

Covenant Health adds SVP of human resources

Kandis Smith is the new senior vice president of human resources at Covenant Health. She joins the health system from Ascension Michigan, where she served two years as the market chief human resources executive.

“She joins us with a strong history of leadership success from healthcare facilities throughout the country,” said Jim VanderSteeg, president and CEO of Covenant Health. “Her dedication to improving the workplace environment, the employee experience, and recruitment and retention efforts will be a great asset to Covenant Health and our employees.”

Volunteers needed for KAUL’s ‘Shoes for School’

The Knoxville Area Urban League (KAUL) will host its 23rd annual Shoes for School on Saturday, Aug. 2, from 9 a.m.-noon at a new location in Covenant Health Park.

“All children deserve to feel equipped and proud – never othered,” said Carly Hammonds, director of education and youth services for KAUL. “They should know they are part of a community that walks alongside them, and we encourage everyone to be a part of that journey.”

KAUL needs both sponsors and volunteers. Learn more here or phone 865-524-5511.

Open to work

Mary Linda Schwarzbart, business consultant and grant writer, is looking for work. In a recent post, Schwarzbart noted her date of incorporation was April 1, 1985, and the IRS EIN letter was dated April 19, 1985, with the IRS letter printed on pin-fed paper!

“I continue to work with nonprofits on grant applications, assist with required registrations, provide assistance with QBO and other back-office tasks, help to resolve issues and help with political campaign reports,” she posted.

“I enjoy working with wonderful and diverse clients, and always, always learning something new.”

Chandler Rosecrance‘s colleagues at Wesley House Community Center are excited that she has graduated as a doctor of occupational therapy (OTD). “She’s extremely talented and is amazing with the youth! I’m super excited for her future,” said Wesley House director Porchia Pickett.

“In the past year, I completed Level II Fieldwork at Niswonger Children’s Hospital and the Knoxville VA Specialty Care Clinic, as well as a program development and advocacy capstone at the Wesley House Community Center,” said Rosecrance.

She thanked the ETSU faculty, her fieldwork and capstone mentors, peers, family and friends for their support. “I look forward to beginning my career and making a meaningful impact through occupational therapy.”

Notes & Quotes

Give back: Saturday, June 14, 10 a.m. until noon, Ijams Nature Center. Hop into your watercraft or walk along the shoreline gathering litter. It means a lot and is probably safer than a political rally or parade.

Get smart: Make plans now for the 2025 UT Arboretum Butterfly Festival, starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 6. Info: here.

Go play: Knox County Parks & Rec has four splash pads up and running: New Harvest Park, Carl Cowan Park on Northshore Drive, Powell Station Park on Emory Road and the newest one – French Park in South Knox County. And while you’re in Powell with little kids, drop by the new Angora Frog Farm on Brickyard Road. It’s one-of-a-kind and guaranteed to intrigue kids.