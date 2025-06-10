HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

UN News: Follow United Nations.

What to Google for some recent world happenings: Ukraine/Russia war updates, Gaza-bound boat detained, Italian citizenship referendum fails, India’s first astronaut.

National headlines:

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Los Angeles. Multiple arrests and injuries in immigration protest. Read full story on WBIR

Keep up with Congress: Congress has 25 meetings today. Follow here.

Stocks still volatile: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court: recent decisions here.

State headlines:

Keep up with TN government meetings: here.

Ed the runaway zebra is captured. Ed arrived in Christiana, Tennessee, on May 30, and his owner reported him missing the next day, filmed running along Interstate 24, forcing deputies to shut the roadway. But Ed escaped into a wooded area. The pursuit of Ed came a month after a runway kangaroo shut down a section of Alabama interstate.

Joshua Smith to become Bureau of Prisons’ deputy director. Interesting because this Tennessee businessman was formerly incarcerated in federal prison for drug trafficking charges. He later started and then sold Master Services on Clinton Highway, Knoxville. See story at WBIR.

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny skies are here again. According to the National Weather Service, today will turn sunny with a high near 82 and a low at 60. Wednesday will follow with sun and a high of 85.

Jazz on the Square. Market Square Mall offers entertainment each Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. on the outdoor stage. Bring a chair or blanket, or sit on the patio of one of the fine restaurants along the square. Jazz On The Square happens every week in May, June and September, weather permitting. Presented by the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra in partnership with the city of Knoxville Department of Special Events.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

