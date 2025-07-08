The WordPlayers of Knoxville will produce Freaky Friday: The Musical on July 11 and 12, 7:30 p.m. and July 12 and 13 at 2:30 p.m. at the historic Bijou Theatre, 803 S. Gay St. in Downtown Knoxville.

Freaky Friday is a lively, heartwarming story centered on the relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies and are forced to literally walk in each other’s shoes. As Katherine and Ellie navigate each other’s worlds, they gain deeper insight into one another’s struggles and strengths, ultimately resolving conflict and growing closer through forgiveness and reconciliation. With catchy songs, energetic choreography and a feel-good message, Freaky Friday offers a relatable and uplifting theatrical experience that speaks to audiences of all backgrounds, but suggested for ages 12+.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $26 for seniors and students and $22 for children (12 and under) and can be purchased online, by phone, 865-684-1200, option 2, or at the door.

The WordPlayers is a 501(c)(3) faith-based theatre organization dedicated to providing high-quality productions for the Knoxville community. The current season is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number 21.027 awarded to Knox County by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Arts & Culture Alliance. Freaky Friday is sponsored by Regal Cinemas, Anonymous, Asset Planning Corporation, Jim & Leann Dickson, A&W Supply, Home Federal Bank, Brad Croisdale, Townes Osborn & Bob Marquis, and River & Rail Theatre Company at the Old City Performing Arts Center.

