Did you know that pets sometimes need to visit the eye doctor too? That’s right, and now Knoxville is going to have its own privately-owned pet ophthalmology clinic!

Vision Vets For Pets opened Monday, July 7, and is the only privately-owned pet ophthalmology clinic in Knoxville.

Owned by board-certified veterinary ophthalmologist Dr. Andrew Lewin, Vision Vets For Pets performs cataract surgeries, corneal grafting and many other advanced eye procedures on cats, dogs and other small pets.

The clinic invites guests to visit the clinic!

More information at visionvetsforpets.com or 865-357-4040.

