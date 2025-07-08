Church of the Good Shepherd in Fountain City is having the third concert of the 2025 Good Shepherd Art Series on Sunday, July 13, 7 p.m. It is a concert featuring the Knoxville-based vibrant and soulful jazz band, Band-Backed Wren. The ensemble will pay homage to a wide array of jazz traditions – from the contemporary stylings of the 21st century to beloved standards nearly a century old.

The Band-Backed Wren is led by vocalist and Knoxville native Renée Maggart and features a talented mix of student, amateur and professional musicians, including Noor Chang and Parker Bakkal. Here is a link to some of their music: https://bandbackedwren.com/listen.

The concert is free of charge and is intended to be a gift from the heart to the community.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.