Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

World headlines

Recent World Happenings: Netanyahu and Trump meeting/ Russian-Ukraine war continues. For these and more world headlines go to Google News World.

Follow United Nations: UN News.

National headlines

Recent national events: Texas flood disaster/ Musk third party/ Tropical Depression Chantal. For these and more national headlines go to Google News US .

Keep up with Congress Congress has 21 meetings today: here.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court here.

State headlines

Keep up with TN government meetings here.

East TN Construction Report for July 3-9: here.

Local headlines

Weather: According to the National Weather Service, today we have a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. with mostly sunny and hot the rest of the day, with a high near 93. The low tonight will be around 72 with a lower chance of rain. Wednesday’s chances for rain will increase to 70% but still hot at 92.

Junior Commissioners: A Knox County youth program dedicated to teaching students the importance of local government earned national recognition for its work in civic education. See story at WBIR.

Jazz on the Square. Market Square Mall offers entertainment every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. on the outdoor stage. Bring a chair or blanket, or sit on the patio of one of the fine restaurants along the square. Jazz On The Square happens every week in June and September, weather permitting. Presented by the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra in partnership with the city of Knoxville Department of Special Events.

New bench unveiling tomorrow! On Wednesday, July 9, at 3 p.m., CAC, Knox County Parks and Rec, and the Burlington Library are hosting the unveiling of the new bench in the original spot at 4618 Asheville Hwy. And they are serving free ice cream to boot!

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

