Cynthia Moxley writes about the Coffee Club, a group that meets for lunch each Friday to discuss politics and other issues of the day. The group itself is almost 100 years old, but that doesn’t mean the members are. Read her story here.

Farragut Rotary inducts three new members

The Rotary Club of Farragut, celebrating its 45th anniversary, has recently inducted new members. President Scott Bertini welcomed the newest members to the club roster of 72 men and women who meet on Wednesdays at noon at Fox Den Country Club in Farragut.

John Currado and his wife, Lani, moved to Hardin Valley recently from California to be closer to their son, daughter and grandchildren. Although new to the Farragut Club, John has been a Rotarian for 43 years, serving as club president and director and participating in Rotary International Conventions around the world. He has been a major donor to Rotary Foundation as a Paul Harris Fellow for decades. John owned a large multiline insurance agency in California for 45 years with his wife and is a lifetime director of an Antelope Valley business consortium in Southern California.

Karen Shaffer retired to Farragut in 2023 after 44 years in various positions at the Oak Ridge facilities, including manager of nuclear materials control and accountability. She has a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering and is a native of Binghamton, New York. Karen remains active by travelling, reading and spending time with family and friends. She was attracted to Rotary because it is an organization that supports the Farragut community through numerous service projects.

Roy Nicaud brings nearly 20 years of real estate investing experience and almost 10 years as a full-time real estate agent to his clients in the Knoxville area. He specializes in flipping houses, creative deal structuring and mentoring new investors. He is the founder of a coaching platform called REAP that helps aspiring investors, Realtors and hybrid professionals become more successful. Married for 20 years, he and his wife are the proud parents of twins. Roy joined Rotary because he shares its values of service, integrity and leadership.

Rotary Club of Farragut welcomes people who want to make a difference in this community. Send an email to rotarycluboffarragut@gmail.com to learn all about the organization.

Nourish Knoxville sponsors two farmers markets

New Harvest Farmers Market is an open-air, producer-only farmers market managed by Nourish Knoxville in partnership with Knox County Parks & Recreation, held every Thursday, mid-April through September, at New Harvest Park in east Knox County.

New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane, Knoxville, TN 37918; Every Thursday, 3-6 p.m.

Market Square Farmers Market is an open-air, producer-only farmers market managed by Nourish Knoxville and held every Wednesday and Saturday, May through mid-November in the heart of downtown Knoxville.

Wednesdays – Market Square downtown; thru November 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturdays – Market Square, Union Avenue and Market Street downtown; thru November 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Winter market hours will start in December.

Everything at both markets is grown, raised and/or made by vendors within a 150-mile radius of Knoxville, Tennessee. Products vary by season and include fresh fruits & vegetables, eggs, honey, pasture-raised meats, edible & ornamental plants, cut flowers, bread & baked goods, jams & jellies, coffee, artisan crafts, and more. Learn more about Nourish Knoxville here.

Notes & Quotes

Powell: Melissa Hammond has put out the call for community help to feed Powell High School band members. The Band Boosters plan to feed a meal at every event and snacks throughout the season. Donors can make a purchase through the Amazon wish list or through a donation link.

Wildflowers grant: Deadline extended to July 11, 2025: Apply for a $500 grant to obtain wildflowers for your school campus through the Tennessee Native Plant Society. Details at https://tnps.org/grants/

Powell Business: PBPA will host speakers Glenn Jacobs and Michele Carringer at noon today (7/8/25) at the Jubilee Banquet Facility. Everyone is welcomed; lunch purchase is required.

Fountain City: FCBPA will meet at noon Wednesday, July 9, at the Fountain City Lions Club. Guest speaker will be Eric Cain with Volquest. Salsarita’s will cater lunch, $15 per person.