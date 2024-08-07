The Library’s Explorer Pass takes to the stage

The curtain is coming up on several theatre productions in our area, and Knox County Public Library is excited to help provide access to some of them through the Read City Explorer Pass program.

Knoxville Children’s Theatre‘s production of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer opens on August 10. Tom Sawyer may be the most famous resident of St. Petersburg, Missouri, but he’s a down-to-earth character who not only knows how to cure warts with stump water and live the swashbuckling life on the high seas, but he can also whitewash a fence in no time flat. Mark Twain’s homage to the imagination and high adventure of youth on the mighty Mississippi features Tom and a cast of characters who live at the very heart of Americana: Huck Finn, Aunt Polly, Becky Thatcher, the Widow Douglas, Muff Potter and more.

Following Tom Sawyer, KCT is putting one of the most popular book series on stage. Magic Tree House: Dinosaurs Before Dark opens on September 13.

Vouchers for KCT productions through the Library’s Explorer Pass program provide two free children’s admissions with the purchase of an adult ticket. The vouchers typically become available six weeks before the program date, so if you don’t see availability, check back.

Clarence Brown Theatre has announced its new season. Up first is Knoxville, a musical adaption of the story of James Agee’s quest to write his Pulitzer-Prize winning novel, A Death in the Family. The story begins as an adult Agee struggle to write his greatest work about the event that touched his young life and the effect it had on his family and his future. An evocative depiction of loss and grief and the forces that shape who we are, Knoxville is a universal coming-of-age story about family, faith and love — and about the boy who will grow up to write it. With a sweeping musical score and brilliant cast, this is a must-see event.

Vouchers for this production will be available soon.

We’ve also partnered with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and Knoxville Opera to provide access to their upcoming productions. Make sure to check back to the Read City Explorer Pass site as vouchers become available.

Of course, we offer access to other cultural programs in the area including the Historic Homes of Knoxville, the Museum of East Tennessee History, the Museum of Appalachia, Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, The Muse, The Sunsphere and Zoo Knoxville. All it takes is a library card!

Many thanks to Friends of the Library for supporting the Explorer Pass program.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library