The eyes have it

Instagram reports that Strong Alley is one of the most photographed locations in Knoxville. Seems everyone wants their picture in front of a Dolly Parton mural or any of the other creative renderings along this artistic hideout. Strong Alley is in the 400 block between Gay Street and Market Square.

Until a few years ago, this was just another dingy and somewhat disgusting alley. When passing by on a hot day you might just quicken your step to avoid odors drifting onto the passing sidewalk. Now it is a destination for creative street art, abstracts and organized graffiti.

A few years ago, while taking in the current work in the alley, I was drawn to the large and colorful head of a lion. The curves of the eye juxtaposed to the swirling strokes of the underlying stucco drew me in to make this image.

Next time you are downtown, take a few minutes to stroll Strong Alley and see what is on display.

