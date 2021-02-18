Robin Easter: Design magic

Meet Robin Easter: business owner, designer and behind-the-scenes promoter of initiatives that are great for Knoxville. If she has a failing, it’s self-promotion. “She’s shy,” said a colleague.

When you visit the website of Robin Easter Design, you’ll find a great website – one that befits a company that, uh, makes websites. Don’t overlook that blue bird in the margin. It could flap its wings or even fly away.

Located in The Old City, Robin Easter Design was founded in 1989. A key to professional longevity, Robin says, is “sharp intuition for discovering talented designers and providing them with an environment in which they can do their best work.”

Rick Dover, who restored life to Knoxville landmarks like Oakwood School, Historic Knoxville High and The Farragut (now Hyatt Place), says, “Robin Easter Design makes us look better than we deserve. They have taken us to a new level, and every product they’ve produced has made us proud to have our name on it.”

You’ll see the firm’s work in the branding of Downtown Knoxville, on signage at Seven Islands State Birding Park and the websites for Knox Heritage, Historic Old City Neighborhood Association and Knoxville History Project. Business clients include Aubrey’s, Dominion Group, Bennett, Clayton Bradley Academy and Arrowmont.

Robin Easter holds a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from the University of Tennessee and is a member of AIGA (American Institute of Graphic Arts). She was the first designer in the state to be inducted as an AIGA Fellow. She has served as adjunct professor of graphic design at UT and on the advisory board for the Pellissippi State Graphic Design Department. Community involvement includes membership in Executive Women’s Association, Rotary Club of Knoxville, Downtown Knoxville Alliance (formerly CBID), and as president of Old City Association.

Design is more than making something pretty, she says on her website. “Great design tells a story, evokes an emotion, captures a spirit, inspires actions and elevates the power of words and images.”

Leadership tip: “Communicate, communicate, communicate with clients and the team. Collaboration should not be mysterious, but the results should be magical.”

Sandra Clark, editor/CEO of Knox TN Today, writes Our Town Leaders each Thursday.