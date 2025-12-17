Now it is my turn. What makes a Best Book of the Year? It is hard to choose when there are 85 books (22 fewer books than in 2024) and 20 five-star reads to review in my reading journal. So far. The year is not over yet!

My criteria may be different than yours. Three questions I ask myself when making my choice are

How long after turning the last page am I still thinking about the story? Did the story evoke strong emotion? Did I learn something?

And sometimes the most important factor pushes a book to the top. Was it the right book at the right time? I am a mood reader, and that characteristic may explain why my TBR list is so long. A book I was so excited to read two months ago is now available, but the premise no longer sounds interesting. As I mentioned last year, my favorite book of 2022 was Beartown by Fredrik Backman, but only after five years and two failed attempts at reading it.

My reading life includes new releases and backlist books. This year, fourteen of the five-star reads were published in 2025, four in 2024, one in 2023, and one in 2022. All but two books were genre fiction novels; the other two were nonfiction: a memoir and a history book. I have recommended six of them to you this year.

Choosing one book for 2025 is too difficult, so here are three books I loved and continue to recommend this year.

Shield of Sparrows by Devney Perry is Romantasy. Odessa is not princess material. In a twist of fate, she is wed to a stranger to honor a treaty and leaves for a faraway kingdom the next morning. After being overlooked and managed her entire life, what happens when she asserts herself and becomes more than a pawn in someone else’s game?

Hank and Boo Hooperman will not leave me alone. I reviewed The Tenth Mistake of Hank Hooperman by Gennifer Choldenko in June and am begging you to read this story or at least give it to a friend who is 8-12 years old.

In One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune, be transported to Barry’s Bay to watch beautiful sunsets while riding in a yellow boat on the lake. The story is much more than a romance. It is about family and the sacrifices we make for those we love. Read Every Summer After first. You will enjoy Golden more if you know the backstory.

Do not wait. Put these books at the top of your reading list and then share your thoughts.

Next week, I will share my Best Audiobook of 2025.

Look for this recommendation and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

Linda Sullivan is an avid reader and wants to make you one, too. For more recommendations or just to talk books, reach out to her at thebookwhisperertn@gmail.com. She can also be found @thebookwhisperertn on Instagram

