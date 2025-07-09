Hannah Deitch is a former SAT tutor writing about a SAT tutor in her debut novel, Killer Potential.

Evie Gordon grew up in small town North Carolina and was the town’s academic all-star with so much potential. She graduated as the valedictorian and attended an Ivy League university. Several years later, she is drowning in debt and working as a SAT tutor.

Evie arrives at the home of her wealthy Beverly Hills clients to find a bloodbath and a woman locked in a closet. When Evie is spotted trying to untie the bound woman, the two go from bystander and victim to fugitives on the run. As the manhunt intensifies, Evie and her mute companion know they must find the real killers, and they chase the clues across the country.

Killer Potential is difficult to categorize: part thriller, part literary fiction, part romance. The novel is not a 5-star read but the action and plot twist were a surprise. I listened to the audiobook, and the two narrators were fantastic.

This is a mash up of Bonnie and Clyde, Thelma & Louise and The Fugitive.

***open door love scenes

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent book store each week.

Linda Sullivan is an avid reader and wants to make you one, too. For more recommendations or just to talk books, reach out to her at thebookwhisperertn@gmail.com. She can also be found @thebookwhisperertn on Instagram.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.