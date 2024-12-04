The Holiday Cottage is the fourth Christmas book I have read by Sarah Morgan, and I loved this cast of characters as much as the others. The Holiday Cottage has an unexpected plot twist that creates more depth and interest than the typical Hallmark Christmas movie. By the way, I love those, too.

Imogen is a workaholic, an “excellent at her job” workaholic. She is the employee who dreads the holiday season and sends emails on Christmas Day.

But why? Because she is alone. In an effort to fit in and hide her reality, Imogen has crafted an imaginary life for her co-workers. She photoshopped herself into the family photo on her desk, and Midas, her golden retriever, actually belongs to someone else.

After a catastrophe at work, Imogen’s boss forces her to take some time off, and her favorite client, Dorothy, invites her to stay in a guest cottage in the Cotswolds. Imogen accepts, but Dorothy’s offer upsets her own daughter, Sara. The story is told through the perspectives of these three women.

Imogen’s backstory is heavy, and the story would have been difficult to read without the humor of a dog named Ralph and Sara’s daughters. The Holiday Cottage is a story about second chances and reconciling with the past in order to create a happier future.

Henrietta Meire narrates the audiobook, and I highly recommend listening to it while wrapping presents.

Look for this recommendation and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

