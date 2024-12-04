Dr. Nidhi Gupta is a mother, pediatric endocrinologist and digital wellness coach in Franklin, Tennessee. For the past decade she has been at the forefront of a movement to help people reengage by disengaging from their electronic devices. Her nonprofit Phreedom Foundation is the engine behind that movement.

Dr. Gupta teaches digital wellness at schools, colleges, parent nights, businesses and community education programs worldwide – both online and in person.

Q: What impact do smartphones have on our well-being?

Dr. Gupta: My research shows that smartphones affect our well-being in ways many people don’t realize. We’re seeing disrupted sleep patterns, lower productivity, heightened stress and increased distractions. It’s easy to focus on screen time issues with children, but the reality is that adults, too, are impacted. When adults are digitally overwhelmed, it often trickles down to children, who then adopt similar patterns. So, the first step to helping tech-addicted kids is often helping tech-addicted adults.

Q: Many parents struggle with screen time battles at home. Do you have advice on this?

Dr. Gupta: Absolutely. Many parents feel that they’re constantly battling to draw their children away from screens or are searching for ways to make screen time limits more manageable. The key lies in some simple strategies that you can start at home. It may seem challenging initially, but these steps can transform screen time habits into something positive for the whole family.

Q: Could you share some practical strategies that parents can start using today?

Dr. Gupta: One effective strategy is to create a screen time schedule that feels structured but not restrictive. Start by deciding when screen time is allowed — ideally, after responsibilities like homework or chores are completed. It’s also helpful to avoid screens 30-60 minutes before bed; the blue light from screens delays melatonin production and can interfere with sleep quality.

Q: Parents often worry about their own technology use. How important is this?

Dr. Gupta: It’s incredibly important. Modeling healthy screen habits is essential because children learn by observing us. For instance, if the TV is always on, or if a parent is glued to their phone in spare moments, it sends a message to children about the dependency on screens for leisure. Make it a goal to limit your own screen time, especially when spending time with your children. A “Screen-Free Saturday” where the whole family leaves devices at home is a fantastic way to bond.

Q: What about creating screen-free spaces at home?

Dr. Gupta: Setting up “technology-free zones” can be powerful. These are spaces where electronics like cell phones, video games and tablets aren’t allowed. A family dining area is a great place to designate as screen-free, which makes family meals and conversations more engaging. You might also create a list of non-screen activities to enjoy together, like cooking a meal or going for a nature walk, to reinforce the idea that screens aren’t the only source of fun.

Q: Should parents monitor their child’s screen use, and if so, how?

Dr. Gupta: Yes, observing your child’s screen time habits can be very insightful. Notice what they’re doing on screens, the apps they’re using, and how they engage with technology. Ask yourself, “Are they using it creatively or just passively?” This applies to parents as well. If you find yourself scrolling mindlessly, it might be time to rethink your habits too. Sometimes, a technology-free weekend — focused on real-life interactions rather than tech — can be refreshing for everyone.

Q: Any final thoughts for parents who are ready to tackle screen time battles?

Dr. Gupta: My biggest advice is to stay consistent and empathetic. Setting clear boundaries and maintaining them with patience can make a world of difference. It’s challenging, but it’s rewarding to establish screen time rules that foster respect and empathy. Once boundaries are in place and respected by both sides, screen time issues become much easier to manage.

Dr. Gupta’s TEDx talk on digital addiction can be found online at https://shorturl.at/vyPW9.

Phreedom Foundation: https://www.reconnect.expert

Email: connect@phreedom.net