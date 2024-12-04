It’s that time of year where we clean out our kids’ bedrooms and playrooms to get rid of stuff in order to make room for MORE stuff. As I’ve been coming up with gift ideas for my girls this year, I have decided I want to be intentional about the things I’m bringing into our home. So here is how I am approaching gift giving for my girls as well as the littles in our life we are giving gifts to.

First of all, I am going to prioritize giving books because I truly see so much value in gifting books. It shows that a book is something special to be treasured. Giving a book can also be incredibly personal when you select a book to gift a friend or child for a specific reason.

Here are books under $8 that I believe would make great gifts.

The next thing I’m looking for in the gifts that I give, is does it spark imaginative play? Toys that lend themselves to a child using their imagination are always a good idea. Play and imagination are a powerful part of childhood. Kids should be exercising their imaginations daily; this comes to some kids fairly easily, but other kids may have a hard time with this. I think finding the right toys that interest the child is the key to unlocking their imagination.

Finally, I am gifting things that bring families together. Things like games or puzzles. We are finally reaching an age in our house where we can play board games. I love that this is something our whole family can do together. I also love puzzles for this same reason – everyone can work together. Even if you have toddlers, there are simpler puzzles or games like Greedy Granny or Pop the Pig that are more age appropriate.

I hope this gives you some ideas and direction as you shop for the littles in your life.

Here is a link to my BooksANDsmiles gift guide.

Here is link to a gift guide that is specifically for little girls. Happy shopping!

Erin Pate is a former elementary school teacher and mom to two littles who has a passion for sharing the love of reading. Follow her on Instagram @booksandsmiles for book recommendations, reading tips and learning ideas for the littles in your life.