My heart rate sped up reading the ending of The Only Survivors by Megan Miranda!

The Only Survivors is a dual-timeline mystery and suspense novel, perfect for the week of Halloween. The narrative shifts between the present, in the stormy, atmospheric Outer Banks, and the night of an accident in a Tennessee ravine 10 years ago.

“Who do you save in the moment, when you have the chance? The answer was simple, and obvious, and always, always the same: whoever you can.”

When you walk into a room, do you mentally rank whom to save and why if there were a disaster? Our main character, Cassidy Bent, does.

Ten years ago, nine seniors survived a horrible accident on a school trip. On the one-year anniversary, one of the nine dies. The remaining eight make a pact to be together on the anniversary every year, no matter what. Three months ago, another survivor died.

When the seven arrive in their annual meeting place in the Outer Banks, one of them disappears. The week together is never easy, but is someone watching them? Are they being targeted by someone else or one of their own?

