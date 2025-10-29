When Rodney Garner talks football defense, he offers more than words. He makes sense.

The veteran defensive line coach and almost everybody else see the same problem. Instead of being among the best, Tennessee’s defense is among the worst in the Southeastern Conference.

Coming Saturday to Neyland Stadium is a very serious challenge, the Vols versus Oklahoma in a playoff elimination game between teams with 6-2 records. The winner can keep hoping for a place in the main event. The loser should begin to focus on the Gator Bowl or maybe the Citrus.

Tennessee is favored by about a field goal.

Here’s the dilemma: All five conference foes have scored 31 or more points against the Vols. One reason is they lead the league in missed tackles (98). Another reason is they are sometimes awful on pass defense.

Kentucky, not considered an offensive power, gained 476 yards last Saturday. The Wildcats’ young quarterback, Cutter Boley, threw five touchdown passes. That was one more that his total from five previous games.

“Well obviously, I don’t think anybody is pleased with where we are at this moment,” said Garner of the Vol defense.

“Obviously we’ve got to do better – everybody, players, coaches, everybody. We’ve got to coach it better and we’ve got to execute it better. We’ve got to fix it on all levels.”

Garner said about what Josh Heupel said earlier: “All the things are fixable.”

The coach went immediately to a frustrating example, self-inflicted setbacks.

“So, we have to be more attentive to details and understand that, hey, you have to take care of the little things, and the big things will take care of themselves … fix it when it’s small and it won’t ever become a big problem … that’s the thing that’s encouraging about it, these are things that can be corrected, that must be corrected,”

Garner said that is what is expected of Tennessee.

“We’re an elite program. We expect to play at an elite level, and we’re not meeting that standard. We’re not coaching at that level. We’re not doing anything at that level. Room for improvement is there, and I think everybody’s prideful. Everybody wants to be really good.

“It’s a challenge that we’ve got to meet head-on. That’s what being a man is, and that’s part of growing up, and you’re going to have to face challenges and you can’t run away from it.”

I liked this part: Garner said talking about it won’t get it done.

“We’ve got to play better, like all levels, and not just in the red zone. It’s before you get to the red zone. It’s all areas, all field zones. We’re just not executing at the standard that we expect and that is what it takes to play at a championship level.”

Garner has been looking at Oklahoma video. He says the Sooners are a very good team with very good players.

“Great quarterback that’s dynamic, can make a lot of things happen. Big, athletic offensive line. So, it’s going to be a challenge.”

Kickoff is set for 7:30. The game is called a sellout. Lots of tickets are available from secondary sellers. Money is the magic word. ABC will have the telecast.

If uniform colors are your thing, the Vols will be dressed in black, top to bottom, helmets to shoes.

“Night game against a great team like Oklahoma. Black out, Dark Mode,” said linebacker Jeremiah Telander.

“This is what you come to Tennessee for and this is what college football is all about. Love these jerseys. We only wear ’em once, so it’s definitely super special. It’s around Halloween, so it’s a great opportunity. Dark jerseys, night game against a great opponent, we’re very excited.”

Marvin West welcomes comments or questions from readers. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com