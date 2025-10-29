Town Hall East refurbishes another school staff room

Sunnyview Primary School is over 40 years old. Its staff room was a 20 x 20 room with white concrete walls, a 20-foot blackboard, florescent overhead lighting and minimal furnishings.

Recognizing the need for teachers and staff to have a quiet, comfortable place to take a break, Town Hall East put together a plan for renovating the room. After polling the staff for their preferences, THE’s Schools Committee, led by chair Sylvia McLaurin, repainted walls, put up pictures, added lamps, books, pottery and furniture, including new lunch tables and rocking chairs.

As a focal point, the blackboard was turned into a “green wall” with artificial plants and birds.

Teachers and staff and even visiting Knox County school personnel eat lunch there, hold meetings and simply relax during off periods. In the words of one administrator, it is “a space to decompress … to step away, de-stress and refocus.”

The Town Hall East team had previously done a makeover for the staff room at Chilhowee Intermediate School. Volunteer labor and donations make these projects possible. Click here to donate.

Halls High gets $25K grant for classroom makeover

Thanks to a $25,000 grant from Oak Ridge Associated Universities’ Extreme Classroom Makeover competition, Halls High science teacher Abby Rase has transformed her biology lab into a modern, hands-on learning space.

Rase applied for the grant to upgrade her classroom equipment. Now she has unveiled the newly outfitted classroom, which includes updated microscopes, a water distiller, a new lab oven and more.

“Knowing that we have new, fresh equipment that we can rely on is very relieving,” Rase said, reflecting on the upgrade’s impact on her students’ learning experience.

Rase, who creates a hands-on, collaborative learning environment, believes that failure is a part of growth.

“My philosophy is just kind of making a space where it’s okay to fail because we all do,” she said. “Being okay with failure and understanding that we can learn from it, and we all can collaborate and come together to figure out a problem – that’s what’s important.”

Halls High Executive Principal Spencer Long said, “The energy in the science department has become infectious. Students love taking her classes, and we see more students requesting to take science courses next year. That’s what’s awesome.”

Craig Laymen, ORAU senior director for workforce development, said it starts with teachers. “We have to take care of the teachers because they’re the ones who create the STEM spark,” he said. “Someone in this room today is going to discover something that will benefit the nation and the world.”

“It’s the moment things click,” Rase said. “That look on a kid’s face when they understand how cells work together to form tissues and organs – it’s all worth it.”

Information and quotes from Hall Pass, an online publication of Knox County Schools

Deadline near for TN Promise application

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission is encouraging all high school seniors to apply for the Tennessee Promise scholarship before the November 3 deadline.

Tennessee Promise is a last-dollar scholarship, covering tuition and mandatory fees not already paid by the Pell Grant, HOPE Scholarship or Tennessee Student Assistance Award.

Students may use the Tennessee Promise scholarship at any of Tennessee’s 13 community colleges, 23 Tennessee colleges of applied technology (TCATs), or other participating four-year public and private colleges offering an associate degree program. Applying is simple. Learn more at CollegeforTN.org/tnpromise.

In Memoriam

Judy Sharp Kirkpatrick of Clinton passed away on Saturday, October 25, 2025. She worked as an extension agent, but her calling was to teach. From 1982 to 2015, Judy taught science and home economics at Norris Middle School. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 30, 2025, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church, 323 North Main Street, Clinton. A celebration of life service will follow. The graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens on Friday, October 31, 2025. The full obituary is here.

Margaret Huffaker Barnett, 95, died in Maryville, Tennessee, on October 19, 2025. She spent most of her teaching career at Rockford Elementary School in Blount County. She was a member of Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church.

A visitation was held on October 26, 2025, at Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville, followed by a graveside service at Eusebia Cemetery in Seymour, Tennessee. The full obituary is here. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation to your local classrooms through DonorsChoose.org.

Marcus E. “Mark” Boring Jr., 69, of Blount County, passed away on October 15, 2025. A trumpet player, he went into teaching first at Greenback; then he worked alongside Larry Hicks as assistant band director at Heritage High School. Before retiring in 2008, he became the band and choral director at Eagleton Middle School. A Celebration of Life will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3736 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, Tennessee, on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 3 p.m. The full obituary is here.

Nina Noland Manning, 86, of Sevierville, passed away on October 22, 2025. She was a dedicated teacher, principal and assistant principal who spent 26 years with the Sevier County school system. Nina was recognized for her excellence in education and was inducted into the Sevier County Educator Hall of Fame in the spring of 2025. The family received friends at Richardson’s Cove Baptist Church in Sevierville on Saturday, October 25, 2025, followed by the funeral and interment. The full obituary is here.

Sharon Rains Hayes, 78, of Knoxville, passed away on October 21, 2025. She taught for many years, the majority of her career at Farragut Primary School. Per Sharon’s wishes, a private family graveside service will be held at Pleasant Forest Cemetery in Farragut, officiated by her son, the Rev. Jason Hayes. The full obituary is here.

Gail Davis Cox, 84 passed away on October 19, 2025, at her residence in Knoxville Tennessee. She taught English at Vine Middle School before retiring. Burial was held at Lynnhurst Cemetery, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, on October 22. The full obituary is here.

Notes & Quotes

Bearden High Theatre will present “Legally Blonde” November 13-16 and tickets are available. Follow the troupe on Facebook here for a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the performers in action.