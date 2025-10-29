Halloween wraps up in downtown Knoxville this Friday with festive fun for all ages, including the final chance to enter the Wicked Cool Costume Contest and enjoy trick-or-treating and character appearances on Market Square from 4-8 p.m. on Friday. More than $500 in prizes are up for grabs for the costume contest.

Don’t ghost the costume contest

To enter, snap a photo in costume with downtown Knoxville as your backdrop. Suggested photo spots are marked throughout the city center, but visitors can get creative so long as the backdrop is recognizably downtown Knoxville. Submit photos at: downtownknoxville.org/wicked/costume-contest/ or post to social media using #KnoxHalloween. Entries must be submitted no later than midnight on Friday, Oct. 31.

Participants can compete in eight categories:

Best couple

Cutest

Best family

Best group (themed)

Best Hollywood/Broadway-themed

Best kid(s)

Best pet

More than $500 in gift cards will be awarded. Winners will be announced on Downtown Knoxville Alliance’s Facebook , Instagram and X accounts by Friday, Nov. 7.

The costume contest is part of the Wicked Cool Halloween celebration, which continues through Oct. 31 and includes:

Trick-or-treating on Market Square: Businesses on Market Square and along Union Avenue between Gay and Walnut streets will hand out candy from 4-8 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Games and character entertainment: On Halloween, trick-or-treaters can enjoy fun activities like cornhole and Jenga, plus meet a magical lineup of characters including Glinda and Elphaba (“Wicked”), Tiana, Rapunzel, Batman, Spider-Man, Super Girl, Wednesday Addams, the Sanderson Sisters (“Hocus Pocus”), Mulan, and Aurora (“Sleeping Beauty”).

Wicked Cool Cats scavenger hunt: Search for nine mysterious black cats hiding in downtown business windows through Oct. 31. Scan the QR code on the cats to register to win gift cards from some of downtown Knoxville’s most wicked businesses. Download a clue sheet at downtownknoxville.org/wicked/coolcats .

Spellbinding sips, snacks and shopping: Through Oct. 31, enjoy themed treats, spooky drinks and “boo-tiques” inside downtown shops, bars and restaurants to discover a haunted hoard of Halloween delights.

Wicked walks and photo ops: Downtown Knoxville will be filled with spooky photo ops and playful frights. Download a printable map with all the photo op locations and upload pictures at downtownknoxville.org/wicked/wicked-walks or post to social media with the hashtag #KnoxHalloween.

For a complete list of activities, visit downtownknoxville.org/wicked/

