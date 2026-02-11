There’s nothing like getting lost in a good book. But even better is getting to become your favorite literary character! The Friends of the Library invite you to the inaugural Book Ball on Saturday, February 21, 6-10 p.m. at Lighthouse Knoxville (6800 Baum Drive).

This magical evening celebrates stories, creativity, and community — all in support of library programs for all ages.

Let the cosplay begin! Whether you fancy yourself a medieval knight, a grande dame of the Russian court, a wood nymph, or a Roaring Twenties flapper, this is your moment. Prefer something subtle? Channel the mom in Wonder — no costume change required! Come dressed however you like, and the fun will follow. But remember: the most creative costume will go home with prizes.

Characters of every kind will be dancing to the sounds of DJ Legendary and posing for selfies in whimsical literary scenes. It’s going to be a celebration for the books! And of course, proceeds benefit programs at the Knox County Public Library.

Not a party person? No worries — the Stay Home and Read Book Ball lets you enjoy a cozy night in with a book of your choice. A party of one is still a party!

Tickets for both the Friends Book Ball and the Stay Home and Read Book Ball are available at knoxfriends.org.

The Friends of the Library supports programs for all ages. Their work has helped preserve thousands of home movies through the Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound, brought holiday cheer through “Merry Merry at the Library,” funded new story panels for the Storybook Trails, supported cultural outings through the Explorer Pass program, delivered millions of books to Knox County children through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and so much more.

This one is bound to have a big happily ever after! What’s better than having a grand time and supporting a great cause? Hope to see you there.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

