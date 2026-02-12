In February 2026, the world’s attention turns to Northern Italy for the Winter Olympics, hosted across two iconic settings: Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. The official Olympic schedule runs February 6–22, 2026, with events spread across a broader alpine region and a Closing Ceremony planned for Verona.

What does that have to do with real estate? More than you might think.

These Games are built on a “city + mountain” storyline, and that same lifestyle blend is exactly what many buyers are looking for right now. Some want the energy, career opportunities, and culture of a global city. Others want fresh air, outdoor adventure, and a slower pace. And a growing number of people are dreaming about both.

Why the Olympics tend to spotlight “lifestyle markets”

When a region hosts a global event, it can amplify what was already true about the area. People who have dreamed of skiing in the Dolomites suddenly see Cortina on their screens every night. Travelers start planning repeat visits. Some buyers begin asking a new question: “What would it look like to actually live there?”

For some, that might mean a pied-à-terre in the city and weekends in the mountains. For others, it is the opposite: a mountain base with quick access to Milan for business, travel, and culture.

And even if Italy is not the destination, the trend is real: buyers are still prioritizing experiences and lifestyle, not just square footage. The Olympics simply put a spotlight on it.

What an international move really takes (and why having the right connections matters)

International real estate is exciting, but it also comes with more moving parts than a local transaction. Depending on the country and the buyer’s goals, that can include:

Understanding local contract norms and timelines

Navigating currency and cross-border financing considerations

Clarifying residency, visa, or tax implications with the right professionals

Finding trustworthy local experts who know the market, not just the listings

That is where the right network makes a difference.

Wallace Real Estate is a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE), a global network that helps connect clients with trusted real estate professionals around the world. If a client’s Olympic inspiration turns into a serious plan, we can help them take the first step and connect them with the right experts on the ground, whether that is in Northern Italy or nearly anywhere else.

A quick snapshot of homes for sale in Milan vs. Cortina

If you have ever wondered what types of properties are currently available in the Milano Cortina region, we invite you to explore these listings from some of our Leading Real Estate Companies of the World network partners. They include historic villas, lush farms and vineyards, as well as smart office spaces, furnished studio apartments, and elegant penthouses.

View properties for sale in Milan.

View properties for sale in Italy

The Milano Cortina 2026 Games are a reminder that home is not only a place. It is a lifestyle, a rhythm, and a way you want to live.

If you or someone you know is dreaming of an international move, a second home, or simply exploring what is possible, start with a conversation. We can help you map the options and connect you with professionals you can trust, wherever your next chapter takes you.

