Organizers of the Tennessee Farmer of the Year program remind all Tennessee farmers that the application window for this prestigious award is open through March 1, 2026. Those who know deserving Tennessee Farmers are also encouraged to submit nominations for the award.

Redesigned in November 2025, the competition is a team effort by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture and Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation to honor the state’s rich agricultural history across all three regions of Tennessee while recognizing the state’s top farmers.

From 1990 through 2024, UT Extension was honored to support Tennessee farmers through a regional farmer-of-the-year competition. Beginning in 2026, the Tennessee Farmer of the Year program will be elevated and celebrated here at home. Tennessee Farm Bureau and UT Extension have collaborated to recognize outstanding producers from East, Middle and West Tennessee, honoring their leadership, innovation and contributions to our state’s agricultural prominence. From these regional honorees, one exemplary producer will be named the Tennessee Farmer of the Year.

Justin Rhinehart, dean of UT Extension, says the award is definitely a fitting recognition. “The Tennessee Farmer of the Year program will honor the hard work and dedication of Tennessee’s top producers and top industry: agriculture. All across the state, everywhere you look, you can see Tennessee farms committed to excellence in agriculture, and UT Extension is proud to support their efforts with educational resources that assist them as they make sound farm management decisions that support their families, communities, our environment and our state.”

Eric Mayberry, president of the Tennessee Farm Bureau, and a third-generation farmer from Humphreys County, adds, “We hope the rebranding and refocus of this program will elevate farmers across the Volunteer State in a new and exciting way. As fewer folks are involved in this industry, the importance of recognizing what farmers do each and every day in providing food, fiber and fuel for the world becomes that much greater. We’re proud to partner with UTIA in this endeavor and look forward to how this program will showcase Tennessee’s top and most important industry.”

Three regional finalists will be selected from among the applicants. Due to the gracious sponsorship of Can-Am and Ford Motor Company, two regional finalists will each be awarded a cash prize of $5,000 and the remaining finalist will be named the Tennessee Farmer of the Year. The Tennessee Farmer of the Year will receive a Can-Am Defender HD11 XT CAB (value of $30,000) and an all-expense-paid trip for two to the America Farm Bureau Convention in January 2027. All finalists will be recognized and expected to attend the awards ceremony scheduled for June 13, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee

Nominations and applications to be named Tennessee Farmer of the Year are now open. Applications must be submitted no later than March 1, 2026. Forms and complete details are available online at the website tnfarmbureau.org/tennessee-farmer-of-the-year. If you plan to nominate a farmer, please click the “nominations” tab at the top of the form. Allow plenty of time for the nominee to complete the application.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and must claim a crop, livestock or production enterprise constituting a full-time farm operation as their primary source of income. Regional finalists will be selected following the close of nominations. The overall state winner will be named following farm visits by a steering committee of UTIA and Farm Bureau representatives, as well as representatives from affiliated agencies including Tennessee State University and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

The Tennessee Farmer of the Year is expected to make a number of appearances at various agricultural events, including the Tennessee State Fair, UT Institute of Agriculture’s annual Ag Day celebration, Tennessee Farm Bureau Annual Meeting and more.

