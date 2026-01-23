Animal lovers and community supporters are invited to tee up for a great cause at Fore the Love of Animals, a high-energy Topgolf tournament benefiting the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley (HSTV). The event will take place on Friday, April 11, from Noon to 3:00 p.m. at Topgolf Knoxville, bringing together friendly competition, great food and drinks, and a shared passion for helping pets in need.

No golf experience is required to participate. Players of all skill levels will enjoy Topgolf’s interactive bays, making this event just as fun for first-timers as seasoned golfers. Teams of three can register for $350, which includes gameplay, a food buffet, and drinks, everything needed for an exciting afternoon of fun and impact.

Proceeds from the tournament will directly support the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley’s lifesaving work across East Tennessee, including animal rescue, adoption services, low-cost veterinary care, and programs that keep pets with the families who love them. Every swing truly helps save lives.

In addition to team registration, sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and individuals looking to make an even greater impact while gaining meaningful community exposure.

Whether you’re coming for the competition, the cause, or the camaraderie, Fore the Love of Animals promises an unforgettable experience that makes a real difference for pets in need.

To learn more about sponsorships or get involved, contact Development Director KaDee Andreasen at kandreasen@humanesocietytennessee.org.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501 (c) (3) limited-admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; it relies solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

