Tennessee Arts Commission is funding an art therapy program that is making a difference at Peninsula Hospital.

Through calligraphy, patients are finding peace, confidence and new ways to manage stress and depression. Many have shared that the experience gave them hope and inspiration to continue their journey beyond the program.

To learn more about the calligraphy program at Peninsula Hospital, click here.

