A summary article in the New England Journal of Medicine (July 23, 2020) highlights the many intriguing and health-related aspects of coffee and caffeine. Here are some of the key findings:

Smoking accelerates caffeine metabolism, reducing its half-life by up to 50%. Oral contraceptives can double caffeine’s half-life. Pregnancy significantly slows caffeine metabolism, extending its half-life from the usual 3–4 hours to as much as 15 hours. Coffee enhances alertness in sleep-deprived states but cannot fully restore performance or cognitive function. Abrupt caffeine withdrawal may cause symptoms such as headache, fatigue, reduced alertness and mild depression. High doses of caffeine, particularly from caffeine tablets or concentrated energy shots, can be toxic or even fatal. Combining alcohol with caffeine can raise caffeine levels in the bloodstream and may increase the risk of toxicity. Caffeine does not raise blood pressure in individuals with hypertension. Caffeine does not raise cholesterol when consumed via drip-filtered, instant or percolated coffee — but unfiltered methods like French press can elevate cholesterol. Up to six 8-ounce cups of filtered coffee per day are not associated with increased cardiovascular risk, even in individuals with hypertension, diabetes or heart disease. Regular coffee consumption is linked to a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes.

In Summary:

Enjoy your daily coffee — up to six cups of filtered brew is generally considered safe and may even offer health benefits. Just try to avoid it late in the day, as it may interfere with sleep.

Dr. Charlie Barnett is a contributor at KnoxTNToday for a weekly column, DocTalk, providing his expertise on health and wellness management.

