Representatives from KCDC were presented with the Outstanding Partnership Award by the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans (NCHV) in Washington, D.C., at its annual conference. It was in honor of the agency’s collaborative efforts to make Liberty Place, a 32 permanent supportive housing development, a reality for veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

The residential community, located at 3627 Division St., in West Knoxville, opened last November and is KCDC’s first housing site specifically for veterans. The development provides one-bedroom furnished units to veterans who are homeless or in danger of becoming homeless.

“Liberty Place would not have been possible without the partnerships that were built at all levels and phases of development, ranging from local, state and federal agencies to nonprofits and community members,” said Ben Bentley, KCDC executive director and CEO. “Liberty Place is a success because of these collaborations and is an example of how developments can and should work within our community to support homeless veterans.”

The units, which include 16 fully accessible ADA units, provide utilities and conveniences such as walk-in showers and on-site maintenance. Liberty Place residents are participants in the HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) voucher program, a joint effort between the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the VA to move veterans out of homelessness and into permanent housing.

The VA also will have offices onsite to offer case management services to residents that include coordination of medical services and community resources.

KCDC provided information and quotes for this report.

