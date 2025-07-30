Earlene Teaster retires: Pigeon Forge’s first city manager

Pigeon Forge celebrated a star with a blowout at LeConte Center when Earlene Teaster retired June 30, 2025, as the town’s first and only city manager. Even Dolly sent a video. Marsha Nelson and Mike Gwinn surprised Teaster with a special song.

And Cynthia Moxley from The Blue Streak was there. She first met Teaster in 1979 as a cub reporter – working colleagues over the years. It’s a good story with plentiful pictures of Sevier County’s leaders. Find it here.

Football freshmen Harmon, Smith support Wesley House

Tennessee football true freshmen standouts Jaedon Harmon and Travis Smith Jr. arrived on campus in January. The two Georgia natives are already making a difference in the Knoxville community.

Harmon and Smith each donated $5,000 to the Wesley House Community Center in Knoxville during a presentation on July 23, 2025.

Porschia Pickett, recently hired executive director of Wesley House, has got to be thrilled with this support. We wrote about her program here.

“I just wake up every day and think how blessed we are to play for Tennessee football,” Harmon said. “Thinking where I came from, some kids aren’t as fortunate as us, and they wake up and don’t even know what they are going to eat the next day. Anything to support them and help the community is what me and Trav intended to do.”

Harmon and Smith both connected with the organization initially during Tennessee football’s day of service in June. They followed up with frequent visits, building relationships with the staff and children and plan on continuing to donate their time to Wesley House, according to a story posted at University of Tennessee Athletics here.

“Just seeing kids excited about something to do for playing football makes you want to work even harder,” Smith said. “Being servants – it’s ok to help people out and help other organizations. I hope they look up to us as people who gave back, so when they are in a position once older, they can do it as well.”

Other Volunteers have given back to the community this offseason. Cornerback Rickey Gibson III donated $5,000 to his Hewitt-Trussville High School in May. Gibson enters his junior season as one of the SEC’s top cornerbacks in his second year as a starter.

Knox native Claiborne joins Maryville College staff

Reed Claiborne has been named Maryville College’s new director of the Office of Disability Resources and Accessibility. A Knoxville native, Reed is the brother of Mary Pom Claiborne, who writes a weekly column for KnoxTNToday.

“That’s my brother! We’re so happy to have him back home. Maryville College got the best,” she posted.

In his new job, Claiborne wants to help students “have a richer, more rewarding college experience than I had as an undergraduate,” he said. “College is a privilege, and with so many opportunities available, my goal is to ensure that as many students as possible are able to fully engage and make the most of their time here.”

Watch Kathleen Gibi go “over the edge” at the Park Vista Hotel in Gatlinburg on Saturday, August 2, as $13,335 had been raised by July 29, meaning 13 and a third folks can rappel. The fund-raiser is based on a contribution of $1,000 or a team effort to raise $1,000 for a “friend” to support Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful, which Gibi heads. Learn more here.

A.L. Lotts Elementary School Open House: Tuesday, August 5, 4-6 p.m. Meet your teacher, see your classroom, drop off school supplies and enjoy some Kona Ice. Sponsored by the PTO.

Halls Car Show: Saturday, September 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 7535 Maynardville Pike, in Halls. Entry $25 ($30 day of show). Lunch, refreshments, trucks and other vendors. Co-sponsored by United Methodist Men of CUMC and Halls Crossroads Historical Museum. (Rain date, Sept. 20). Info: www.christumcknox.com or 865-922-1412.

UT Arboretum Butterfly Festival, starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 6. Info here.

Corryton Possum Chase: Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 8:15 a.m. It’s fun to run in the country. And proceeds support the Corryton Community Club and Hospitality Food Pantry. State records races – 2, 4 and 8 miles.

Got a story idea about a neighbor? Send an email to news@knoxtntoday.com and we’ll check it out.