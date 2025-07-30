A follow-up to last week’s article about the 20 students from Pellissippi State who earned their place in the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in June; they have now made history by earning five medals at the conference, the highest number in school history.

Students competed on the national level in categories including audio production, 3-D visualization and animation, extemporaneous speech and more.

Congratulations to our medalists:

Gold medalists:

Madison Harris and Liam Cumesty, audio production

Silver medalists:

Gabe Dunn, telecommunications cabling

Louis Rey Valenzuela II, extemporaneous speech

Viola Miklos and Luke Brown, video production

Bronze medalist:

Maria Carrasco, graphic communications

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains and Magnolia Avenue.

