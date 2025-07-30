A follow-up to last week’s article about the 20 students from Pellissippi State who earned their place in the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in June; they have now made history by earning five medals at the conference, the highest number in school history.
Students competed on the national level in categories including audio production, 3-D visualization and animation, extemporaneous speech and more.
Congratulations to our medalists:
Gold medalists:
Madison Harris and Liam Cumesty, audio production
Silver medalists:
Gabe Dunn, telecommunications cabling
Louis Rey Valenzuela II, extemporaneous speech
Viola Miklos and Luke Brown, video production
Bronze medalist:
Maria Carrasco, graphic communications
Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains and Magnolia Avenue.
