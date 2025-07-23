Did you binge watch a television show during Covid? So did Graeson Campbell when she started listening to true-crime podcasts. However, Campbell turned her binge watching into an inspiration. Something “ignited” within her, and a few years later she returned to school via Tennessee Reconnect to study criminal justice at Pellissippi State Community College.

“I realized, ‘Oh, okay, this is my passion,’” Campbell said. “And this is what I want to do with my life. And so, I started to go back to school.” Now, Campbell is one of dozens of students from Pellissippi State who recently traveled to Chattanooga to compete in the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference. Read the article from Pellissippi.

Skills USA, a nationwide workforce-development organization dedicated to preparing students to be skilled professionals and responsible community members, gives students the opportunity to compete in a variety of technical categories like customer service, audio production, telecommunications cabling and more.

Nearly 20 Pellissippi students, Campbell included, who won gold at the state level headed to the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta, June 23-27. The winners will be announced in August.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains and Magnolia Avenue.