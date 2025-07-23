Crapper Hattie and Crapper Mom teach us about the orb weaver spider and its web.

The orb weaver spider lives worldwide and prefers an area with a steady supply of flying insects, such as gardens, porches and wooded areas, sheltered from strong winds where they can build their webs. The orb weaver builds an intricate, circular web primarily to catch food by trapping prey in the sticky silk and then wrapping it for later consumption.

The orb weaver constructs a new web each night and eats the old one in the morning.

Listen as Crapper Hattie tells us in detail what she has learned about the web and where she sees them at her house.

Creativity is tied to literacy and teacher Melissa Halter with her daughter Hattie are sharing periodic episodes of Crapper Mom and Crapper Hattie videos and special events.

