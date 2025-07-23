Local baseball phenom, 11-year-old Duncan Mount from Kingston, Tennessee, is on his way to Tainan, Taiwan, to represent the United States in the WBSC U-12 Baseball World Cup.

After competing in the NTIS series 2024 Futures Invitational and the 2024 Champions Cup event at USA National Baseball Training complex in Cary, North Carolina, Duncan was asked to attend a weekend long training camp in Cary with kids from across the country. During the week of June 23- 28, his performance events that included performance tests, physical evaluation and talent projections, earned him a spot with the final group of 18 USA Baseball 12U National Team.

Historically , the USA Baseball 12U National Team has a strong record of success, including five WBSC/IBAF World Cup Championships and seven gold medals overall in international competition. The team boasts 68-11 overall and has only lost five games since 2017. Some notable alumni who played for the 12U National Team include Anthony Volpe, Masyn Winn, Paul Skenes and Pete Crow-Armstrong.

The U.S. team earned the opportunity to compete in the eighth edition of the WBSC U-12 Baseball World Cup after finishing atop the podium in the 2024 WBSC U-12 Baseball World Cup Americas Qualifier held in Panama City, Panama. Team USA’s 7-0 record in that tournament in addition to defeating the Dominican Republic in the gold medal game qualified the U.S. for this year’s World Cup event.

The 18-player roster features 12 athletes who were invited to Training Camp following the 11U Futures Invitational, while the remaining six were previously selected from last summer’s 11U National Team Identification Series (NTIS) Champions Cup. Overall, 11 states are represented among the 18 players on this year’s roster.

Prior to taking the field in Taiwan, Team USA has been training in Los Angeles, California, from July 18-21, where the team finalized preparations for international competition. The U.S. traveled to Tainan where the squad is slated to play Panama in the tournament opener on Friday, July 25, at 2:30 p.m. local/ 2:30 a.m. ET at the Asia Pacific International Baseball Stadium and Training Centres (ASPAC).

Meanwhile, the full 2025 12U National Team schedule can be found here. Follow along with the action by following @USABaseball12U on X and @USABaseball on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

2025 12U National Team Roster

(Name; Position; Hometown)

Mason Bitzenhofer; RHP/INF; Raleigh, N.C.

Brock Bliss; RHP; Lutz, Fla.

Jack Carson; LHP/OF; Lancaster, Pa.

Christopher Chikodroff; INF/OF/LHP; Apopka, Fla.

AJ Elliott; RHP/OF; Charlottesville, Va.

Nolan Hatch; INF; Franklin, Va.

Russell McGee; INF/RHP; Henderson, Nev.

Duncan Mount; OF/LHP; Kingston, Tenn.

Davis Romejko; LHP; St. Charles, Ill.

Jake Romero; OF/LHP; Freehold, N.J.

Radner Roth; C; McKinney, Texas

Kai Sapp; OF/INF; Las Vegas, Nev.

Barret Schell; RHP; Powder Springs, Ga.

Jaxon Spray; INF/OF/RHP; Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Hardin Sullivan; RHP; Nacogdoches, Texas

Hunter Sundby; C/RHP; Bothell, Wash.

Kristian Valadez; INF/RHP; Eagle Pass, Texas

Jameson Wilhite; RHP/OF; Livermore, Calif.

Duncan expresses sincere gratitude for this unique opportunity to use his skills and work with a diverse group of players. He also recognizes the gift of sound mentorship to achieve the goals he has so far on his journey.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity that I have to go and compete at the highest level I can for my age! This one takes the cake!

“I am looking forward to the competition and playing hard-nosed baseball against some of the best in the world. If we stay within ourselves as a team and do what I know we can, we should have a good run at the Gold Medal! That’s the goal! To win Gold!!!

“Thank you to the coaches who have worked so hard with me throughout the years here in the East Tennessee area!

“My teammates are guys who I see a lot on the national summer circuit. Most of us play in the same cities throughout the summer! Can’t wait to get it going with guys who have incredible talent.”

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.