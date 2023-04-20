Teacup time

Need a quiet moment to yourself? Take a time out with your favorite cup of tea. Think about the day ahead and plan the strategy to maximize its potential.

This was painted for someone without room to store China acquired from generations past, but to hang near the tea cozy. A simple, old pattern, Arden, the delicate cup transcends the weight of the day. It should lift your mood as you lift your cup.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.