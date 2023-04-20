Festival is bigger, better

Dogwood Arts presents the Dogwood Arts Festival, April 28-30 at World’s Fair Park. The festival opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 5 p.m. Sunday. Enter at 963 World’s Fair Park Drive.

Established in 1961, the Dogwood Arts Festival is one of the most celebrated cultural events in Knoxville. The festival is held on the beautifully redesigned Performance Lawn at World’s Fair Park and features over 100 fine art vendors, live music, entertainment, children’s activities, food & beverage vendors and more.

For a list of performers and vendors, plus info on parking, go here.

