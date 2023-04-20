Former court clerk has died

Joy Rader McCroskey, 73, passed away April 19, 2023, in Knoxville. She was an active Republican and a 47-year employee of the Criminal Court Clerk’s office in Knox County. She served loyally as chief deputy to Clerk Martha Phillips and was appointed to succeed her by Knox County Commission following her death in 2008.

Mrs. McCroskey was then elected to a full term in 2010. She retired in 2014. Joy was a proud graduate of Rule High School, Class of 1967. She received an associate degree in certified public administration from the University of Tennessee.

A visitation will be held for Joy on Friday, April 21, at noon with a funeral service to be held at 2 p.m. at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home. Her full obituary is here.