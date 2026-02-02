Recently, Target of Turkey Creek experienced an unexpected outage, causing its freezer system to go down. With tons of food at risk of going to waste, Target turned to our Food Rescue program before it was too late.

In doing so, they donated nearly 30,000 pounds of food, helping to provide thousands of meals to those in the surrounding community.

“We are grateful that Target knew we’d make certain this food wouldn’t go to waste,” said Ruth Ivey, our Food Rescue Manager.

We’d like to thank Thermo King for stepping in to help us distribute the food to several of our Partner Agencies in Knox County, including FISH Hospitality Pantry and Wesley House Community Center!

