During the City Council’s organizational meeting following the December 20 swearing-in ceremony, At-Large Councilwoman Lynne Fugate was elected by her peers to serve as the Vice Mayor of Knoxville.

Fugate was sworn in as a City Council member on December 21, 2019. She was reelected in 2023 for another four-year term and was sworn in on December 16, 2023.

She is currently the City Council Representative on the City’s Pension Board.

Lynne is the Chief Executive Officer of the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians, which serves girls in 46 counties that span three states. Prior to joining Girl Scouts, Lynne enjoyed a career in banking for over 25 years, which was interrupted by a 5 + year stint as the Executive Director of Nine Counties. One Vision, a regional strategic planning initiative. She received her degree in business administration with a major in Finance from the University of Tennessee.

She has been actively involved in Knoxville through her service with several organizations. Lynne previously served as a member of the Knox County Board of Education (Chair & Vice- Chair), 2010-2018. She is currently serving on the Board of Trustees for the Knoxville Museum of Art. She previously served on the boards of the YWCA of the Tennessee Valley (President), YMCA of East Tennessee, Knox Housing Partnership dba HomeSource (President), Metropolitan Drug Commission, Economic Ventures, Junior League of Knoxville Community Advisory Board, and Great Schools Partnership. She is a member of the Rotary Club of Knoxville, the Executive Women’s Association, the Leadership Knoxville Class of 2000, and the East Tennessee Regional Leadership Association Class of 2004.

She has received the following awards: the 2001 YWCA Tribute to Women Honoree for Business and Government; Knoxville Chapter, Public Relations Society of America Community Service Award; John J. Duncan, Sr. Award for Commitment to Housing and Community Development; and The Bob Gonia Leadership Award for Outstanding Regional Leadership

Information for this article obtained from the city of Knoxville website.

