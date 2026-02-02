Innate Wellness invites the community to the opening of its new home on Tuesday, February 3, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at 302 Westfield Road, 37919.

The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce will cut the ribbon on the grand opening of the new facility. A food truck will be serving hot coffee for a brisk morning.

Innate Wellness offers personalized treatments through chiropractic care, functional medicine, and massage therapy.

