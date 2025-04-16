Tanna Nicely, principal at South Knox Elementary is retiring after a stellar career in education. As I wrote previously, Tanna and I have shared many paths in our journeys, once graduate students together and later Knox County principals just miles apart.

Appointed principal of South Knoxville Elementary School in 2014, she was rewarded in 2024 for South Knox Elementary being at the top in academics. David Coffey rewarded her dedication to her students’ success with $10K for her personal use.

Tanna has served in many capacities and has received many accolades through the years for not only increasing the quality of education for students but also for those pursuing education as a career.

Congratulations, Tanna Nicely, on a long, successful career in education.

