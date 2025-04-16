Tate’s School and Tate’s Day Camp will host their 16th annual Open House on Saturday, April 26, 2025, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 9215 Bob Gray Road; use the entrance on Cedar Bluff next to Verizon.

Families can enjoy a hayride tour of the tranquil 54-acre campus featuring three saltwater pools, zip lines, an archery range, climbing walls, a rappelling tower, a boating pond and the unique rustic classrooms that define the campus.

Families will enjoy the day from the kids’ scavenger hunt to tasting homemade snacks from the chef and the free lunch provided by Tate’s camp counselors.

Teachers will be in each classroom and will be hosting student-centered activities across campus. Children can explore the Teaching Garden and learn more about the wonder of plant life and gardening.

Families can register to win a free week of camp for their child.

Tate’s Day Camp: Founded in 1982, Tate’s Day Camp serves children ages 3-15. Find more information here.

Tate’s School: Founded in 1968, Tate’s School of Discovery is celebrating 57 years, working with children in preschool – eighth grade. Find more information here.