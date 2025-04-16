Doc Severinsen of Johnny Carson days was guest at 25th anniversary Knoxville Jazz Orchestra show on Tuesday, April 15.

The event was promoted as “putting the spotlight on the musicians who have dedicated themselves to making the KJO a success. It will also highlight some of the young local talent lighting the way to the future.”

Severinsen has remained active in music, performing, conducting and even designing trumpets. He retired from conducting in 2007 and performed his final concert in September 2022. At 97 years of age, Tuesday’s appearance was a rare and special treat for the audience.

Information and photo credit: Terry Hill