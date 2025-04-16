April is the Month of the Military Child, represented in purple, a blended color of all U.S. Armed Forces service branches.

The Mayor’s Proclamation is attached as a PDF and the Military Child Education Coalition provides a link to a Toolkit and additional information in the forwarded newsletter below.

We hope to host an event for military families next April, but this year is only about raising a bit of awareness that military-connected children are living in our communities.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs supports the Month of the Military Child with a Proclamation on Behalf of the People of Knox County to publicly recognize military children.

Military Child Education Coalition shares information and opportunities to support and celebrate the Military Child, including this Tool Kit.

Purple UP! for the Military Child during April, and throughout the year.