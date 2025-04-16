Hattie’s dad (retired Crapper) John found a baby opossum while running in the early morning of April 7 when it was so cold out. He brought it inside for warmth. He was so lethargic and was barely moving (the opossum, not Crapper Dad). Crapper Mom gave him fluids through a syringe and held it close to warm him up. Crapper Hattie and her brothers gave him some love as well.

We left him with Crapper Dad to go to school. We contacted Dr. Snow at Clinton Highway Animal Hospital, a vet who takes opossums to rehab them back into the wild. They are recommended on the TWRA.gov site. Once ‘Pip the opossum’ started coming to life a little more, Crapper Dad dropped him safely to the vet.

After school, we called and they let Hattie come by to spend some time with ‘Pip’ and tell him goodbye, which she loved. We were all thankful we could help save a little life.

Hattie is now weighing being a vet instead of a zookeeper.

