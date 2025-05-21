Lifetime professional arborist W. Jim Cortese has published his first book: John Muir Climbs a Tree and Other Tree Tales – An Anthology of Tree Stories. The book celebrates humanity’s enduring relationship with trees. Through 32 diverse stories — ranging from John Muir’s exhilarating ascent of a Douglas fir during a storm to Native legends, personal childhood memories, historical anecdotes and reflective essays – the book explores how trees shape lives, landscapes and legacies.

Edited by Cortese, the book is illustrated by Sonia Summers and Bethany Badeaux.

Knoxville resident Cortese infuses the collection with personal nostalgia, ecological insight and admiration for the natural world. The anthology honors trees not only as biological marvels but as silent witnesses to human history, sources of solace, symbols of resilience and bridges between generations.

Whether it’s a mythic tale of transformation, a humorous childhood misadventure or a scientific observation wrapped in narrative charm, each piece invites readers to reconnect with nature and reflect on their own “tree stories.”

Cortese has a degree in forestry from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville – Class of 1976. He started a tree service from scratch in February 1977. He is the first person in Tennessee to refer to himself as an arborist or urban forester. He is now mostly retired and transitioning to becoming a full-time writer. He has collected these stories over the last 50 years. And he swears,“Every story is terrific.”