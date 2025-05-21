Pellissippi State Community College will launch two new health-related programs beginning in the fall 2025 semester at its Blount County campus.

These programs, radiologic technology and surgical technology, are designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to enter two high-demand healthcare fields. Prisma Health – Blount Memorial Hospital will provide support for the programs.

The radiologic technology program will span five semesters, including summer sessions, after the completion of general education courses. The curriculum is structured to blend healthcare, technology and patient care, preparing graduates to utilize advanced imaging equipment to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of injuries and diseases.

“Both of our programs offer fast-paced, hands-on roles for students in fields with strong job demand,” said Jessica Belnap, dean of Pellissippi State Health Sciences. “Students will receive specialized training in addition to their studies in basic sciences, mathematics and general education.”

Graduates of the radiologic technology program will be eligible to take the certification examination administered by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT). Registered Technologists in radiography can find employment in hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, physician offices and mobile diagnostic imaging services.

Additionally, the surgical technology program, which culminates in an associate of applied science (AAS) degree, will be offered over two semesters following the completion of general education courses. Students in this program will gain hands-on experience in surgical settings and will learn to maintain, monitor and enforce sterile technique, handle surgical instruments and equipment, and assist in a variety of surgical procedures.

Read more about both new programs.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains and Magnolia Avenue.

