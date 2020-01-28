Sybil Joffe: One of a kind

One of Knoxville’s most colorful characters has died.

Sybil L. Joffe, 95, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. This paragraph from her obituary says it all: Sybil was raised on a chicken farm in New Jersey and met Lou on the sands of Miami Beach in 1945. She had left home to conquer the world, and Lou was on R&R from trying to help prevent the world from being conquered. A whirlwind romance and marriage landed them back in Lou’s Knoxville. After some years on McCalla Avenue, they built a house and moved the kids to Rockingham Drive in West Hills in 1956.

Sybil collected people – acquaintances became friends, and once one knew her she seemed to turn up everywhere. After her kids were grown, she went to work in men’s accessories at Proffitt’s in West Town Mall. Upon retirement, she joined the senior mall walkers and talkers. She enjoyed socializing at Alive After Five at the Knoxville Museum of Art, the Mighty Musical Mondays at the Tennessee Theatre, and any time two or more gathered at Long’s Drug Store.

Her husband, Lou, died in 1992. Sybil is survived by sons Jerry (Pat) and Paul (Dana) and daughter Norma (Gadi); grandchildren Adam (Sharon) and Rayee; great grandchildren Gur, Raz, Layla and Yisrael; and hundreds (maybe thousands) of friends in Knoxville.

A graveside service will be held at the New Jewish Cemetery, 2900 Keith Ave., at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, with visitation following at the home of Martin and Judi Abrams, 212 Whithorn Lane.