Dowell Springs Behavioral Health plans 90-bed facility

A shortened work week makes for a busy work week in the register’s office. This week we recorded 187 property transfers totaling $48.9 million and 325 mortgage loans that totaled $67.17 million.

Dowell Springs Behavioral Health LLC purchased two lots on Old Weisgarber Road beside KOC, one from KOC Building Partners II LLC for $1.41 million and the other from Dowell Springs Company for $1.75 million. Together these lots are approximately 17 acres. This property is slated to become a 72,000 sq. ft., 90-bed facility that will provide both intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization programs for its patients and the community.

Two apartment buildings on North Fourth Ave in the 4th and Gill neighborhood were purchased by 4th & Gill GP from Sapola GP for $1.4 million.

Occupational Health Systems also had two of the higher transactions of the week. Occupational Health Systems purchased a property off Middlebrook Pike from Mr Billings Inc for $1.2 million and Mr Billings Inc also made the loan in the same amount.

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.