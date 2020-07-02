Suttree on the Southside

Two weeks ago, I was able to get out and play with some paint. It was refreshing to be with other Plein air painters on the south side of the Tennessee River at Suttree’s Landing. It was a nice day to be out and hear the life noises, boats, walkers, stroller babies, bikers, chatter and trains that I’d unknowingly missed. These black-eyed Susans grow taller, wilder and less inhibited than your average garden variety. The Knoxville skyline is in the distance.

The park is named after Cornelius Suttree, a character in “Suttree,” the first novel written by Knoxville author Cormac McCarthy. Set in Knoxville in 1951, it follows the life of a man who gave up his wealth and became a fisherman on the Tennessee River. I’ll be adding this to my to-be-read list soon. Go ahead, get outside, maybe even to Suttree’s Landing where life and the Tennessee River go rolling along.

