Marlette joins Faculty Internal Medicine

Zachary Marlette, MD, has joined Faculty Internal Medicine, 11440 Parkside Drive, and will start seeing patients in August 2020. He earned a bachelor’s degree at Middlebury College, Vermont, in 2013. He graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in 2017, and served as chief resident in primary care and completed his internal medicine residency in 2020 at the University Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine. His interests include preventive medicine, medical ethics and palliative care. He also enjoys walking his golden retriever and following college football. He is currently scheduling appointments at 865-218-9220.

Fountain City BPA will meet at noon Wednesday, July 8, at Central Baptist Church fellowship hall, 5364 N. Broadway. The speaker is attorney and mediator Joe Jarret discussing workplace privacy.

