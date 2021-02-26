Support Trails Forever with a guided hike

Friends of the Smokies has announced the 2021 Classic Hikes of the Smokies to benefit Trails Forever. Discover America’s most-visited national park with a guided day hike. The Classic Hikes of the Smokies feature interpretation of the history, flora and fauna of park trails. Hikes vary in distance, difficulty and location within the park to provide a comprehensive overview of the Smokies, exposing hikers to high Appalachian vistas, streams teeming with aquatic life, the best collection of log structures on the Eastern Seaboard, and much more.

March 9 – Mingus Creek 4 miles/easy: Historic cemeteries and mill, wildflowers Register here.

April 13 – Porters Creek 7.4 miles/moderate: Wildflowers, cascades. Register here.

May 11 – Baxter Creek to Mt. Sterling 12.2 miles/difficult: Wildflowers, views, firetower. Register here.

June 8 – Smokemont Loop 6 miles/moderate: Forest walk. Register here.

July 13 – Flat Creek 5.2 miles/easy. High elevation creek. Register here.

Aug. 10 – Lost Cove Loop 11.8 miles/difficult: Appalachian Trail, Fontana Lake. Register here.

Sept. 14 – Mt. Cammerer 12 miles/difficult: Appalachian Trail, fire tower. Register here.

Oct. 12 – Noland Creek 8.4 miles/moderate: Fontana Lake, forest walk. Register here.

Nov. 9 – Boogerman Trail 7.4 miles/difficult: Cataloochee Valley history, old growth poplars, elk. Register here

Dec. 14 – Old Sugarlands Trail 7 miles/moderate: Holiday celebration, forest walk. Register here.

Whole Series Special: Register for all ten Classic Hikes of the Smokies between now and the first hike and receive a discounted rate of $180 (that’s one hike free!).

Information provided by Friends of the Smokies.